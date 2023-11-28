Essential drugs disappear from market, says PPMA

LAHORE - Amidst the ongoing dispute between the government and pharmaceutical companies regarding pricing, a multitude of essential and life-saving drugs has vanished from the market, jeopardizing the health and lives of patients. These crucial medications are notably absent from the medicine market at Lohari and various medical stores, including outlets from major pharmacy chains.
Common citizens bear the brunt of this situation, facing inflated prices for substitutes, often more than double the cost of the original drugs. Pharmacy owners estimate that over 40 percent of the drugs listed as essential by the World Health Organization (WHO) are currently unavailable in the market. These include medicines like Flagyl, Amoxil, Septran, Brufen, Ponstan, Clexane, Dalacin, Pyodine, Decadron, Anti-TB preparations, Novomix insulin, Heparin, and Omnipaque injection.
Despite several rounds of talks between representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and federal and provincial authorities, no resolution has been reached, leading to a shortage of essential medicines. Mian Khalid Misbah, central chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), attributed the increased cost of doing business due to factors such as exchange rate fluctuations, higher wages, and increased electricityand gas tariffs.
Talking to The Nation, he argued that revising the prices of essential drugs is essential to provide realistic profit margins to manufacturers, dealers, wholesalers, and retailers. Misbah stressed the necessity of timely price revisions to prevent more drugs from becoming unprofitable and urged against forcing companies to produce essential drugs in required quantities. Lower prices, he explained, contribute to hoarding and the resale of medicines at inflated rates. To address the shortage effectively, he advocated for providing a realistic profit margin across the entire supply chain, from manufacturers to retailers. He also highlighted other issues, such as the provision of raw materials and drug registration, and urged the government to implement drug pricing policies rigorously. He suggested that if there are concerns with existing policies, the government should resolve them through consultations with stakeholders rather than neglecting the implementation of the existing policies.