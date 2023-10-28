Rallies across KP condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK

PESHAWAR - Solidarity rallies were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Indian atrocities on Kashmir Black Day, marking October 27, 1947, when India illegally entered the region. These rallies expressed unwavering support for the op­pressed people of Indian Illegal­ly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for an end to human rights violations and state terrorism.

In Peshawar, a massive rally, jointly led by the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Muhammad Azam Khan, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, com­menced at the Chief Minister’s House and concluded at the Gov­ernor’s House. The participants, including government officials, members of civil society, and stu­dents, strongly condemned Indian atrocities and expressed solidar­ity with the people of IIOJK. Ban­ners and placards carried slogans denouncing the oppression of In­dian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Chief Minister Azam Khan, speaking to the media, reiterat­ed Pakistan’s commitment to sup­port the Kashmiri people and con­demned India’s actions in the region. He called upon the interna­tional community to address the human rights violations in IIOJK and emphasized the importance of a just and fair solution to the Kash­mir issue for sustainable peace.

Additionally, a separate event in Nowshera marked October 27 as a black day, with people from all walks of life condemning the ille­gal annexation of IIOJK and call­ing on the United Nations to grant the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

In Dera, a rally organized by the district administration expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and con­demned India’s illegal occupation and atrocities.

In South Waziristan Lower and Upper, rallies led by the district administrations expressed unwa­vering support for the people of IIOJK and pledged to continue Pa­kistan’s political, moral, and diplo­matic support for them.

In Dir Lower, the civil socie­ty and Rescue-1122 conducted a rally, holding placards with slo­gans like “Kashmir Black Day” and “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan). Speakers at the rally strongly con­demned Indian atrocities, urged the international community to pressure the Indian government to cease these actions, and reit­erated Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir.