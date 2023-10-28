Rallies across KP condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK

PESHAWAR - Solidarity rallies were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Indian atrocities on Kashmir Black Day, marking October 27, 1947, when India illegally entered the region. These rallies expressed unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for an end to human rights violations and state terrorism.
In Peshawar, a massive rally, jointly led by the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, commenced at the Chief Minister’s House and concluded at the Governor’s House. The participants, including government officials, members of civil society, and students, strongly condemned Indian atrocities and expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK. Banners and placards carried slogans denouncing the oppression of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.
Chief Minister Azam Khan, speaking to the media, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the Kashmiri people and condemned India’s actions in the region. He called upon the international community to address the human rights violations in IIOJK and emphasized the importance of a just and fair solution to the Kashmir issue for sustainable peace.
Additionally, a separate event in Nowshera marked October 27 as a black day, with people from all walks of life condemning the illegal annexation of IIOJK and calling on the United Nations to grant the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.
In Dera, a rally organized by the district administration expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned India’s illegal occupation and atrocities.
In South Waziristan Lower and Upper, rallies led by the district administrations expressed unwavering support for the people of IIOJK and pledged to continue Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support for them.
In Dir Lower, the civil society and Rescue-1122 conducted a rally, holding placards with slogans like “Kashmir Black Day” and “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan). Speakers at the rally strongly condemned Indian atrocities, urged the international community to pressure the Indian government to cease these actions, and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir.