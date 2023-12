The Danube River flooded Hungary's capital, Budapest, according to an official statement.

On Thursday on social media, Hungary's General Directorate for Water Management shared photos of the flood.

It explained in an official statement that the water level had reached 6.93 meters (22.7 feet) on Wednesday, adding that this high-water mark was lower than a peak of 8.91 meters seen a decade ago, in 2013.

The directorate said it does not expect significant precipitation in the next few days.