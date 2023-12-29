Hyderabad Commissioner urges effective measures to prevent encroachment

HYDERABAD-The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that industrialists and business community should develop a cooperative mechanism with all government institutions to get rid of soft and hard encroachments. He directed that district administration should make all possible measures to avoid such encroachments on site land in future.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of coordination committee of industrialists and business community at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building here Thursday. The Commissioner said that 22 acres of land in Ganjo Takkar was being allotted for the graveyard and district administration should initiate process of demarcation of land so that HMC could start the development work of graveyard.

The issue of Autobhan drainage was also discussed in the meeting. The business community complained that in heavy rains the Authobhan road gives a look of pond. The Additional MD WASA briefed that drainage line (Nalla) was constructed near railway colony and it overflowed in rainy season and creates problem for the traders of the area therefore the work was underway to construct drainage line (Nalla) on the other side of road to effectively drain out the water from road during rain.