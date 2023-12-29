Irsa releases 32,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - IRSA on Thursday released 32,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 36,800 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.92 feet and was 75.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 16,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.10 feet, which was 106.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,100 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 16,400, 20,000, 21,400 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.