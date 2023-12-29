Overall law, order situation in Balochistan better than in past: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the overall law and order situation in the province was better than in past. All available resources were being utilized for the restoration of peace and financial security of the people, he added. Talking to local media representatives during the reception ceremony organised by the tribal leader Mir Nazir Ahmed Rahu at Goth Shahmir Rahu near Skarund in Sindh, the CM said that the caretaker provincial government was committed to conducting fair, transparent and impartial elections. The concern of missing persons was a long-standing issue, he added. He said that committees and commissions have been set up on which it would be premature to say anything before the fact-finding reports come. Unofficial figures on the number of missing persons were based on unfounded assumptions, of which there was no corroborated evidence, he maintained. Domki said that the provincial government has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident that took place in Turbat, saying that an FIR has been registered against the accused officers; they have been dismissed and the matter was being transparently investigated.