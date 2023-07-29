Security forces killed three terrorists in gun battle in Khyber, South Waziristan

Security forces killed three terrorists in separate successful operations in Khyber and South Waziristan District, the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, on 27 July, a sniper from a militant group was gunned down in an exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists in the general area of Bagh in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed,” the military’s media wing stated.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Separately, two more terrorists were eliminated in another fierce encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, on July 28.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.