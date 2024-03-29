Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana

KARACHI - Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, on Thursday, instructed officers concerned to ensure thorough implementation on wheat procurement policy, transparent distribution of ‘bardana’ and preser­vation of procured wheat.

The food minister, while chairing a meeting regarding wheat procurement and distribution of bardana (bags provided to growers for wheat procurement), directed all officers of the food de­partment to facilitate the farmers of all districts in bardana distribution, said a statement issued here.

Secretary Food Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Direc­tor Food Zulfiqar Khushk, District Food Officers, commissioner and deputy commissioner Mir­purkhas attended the meeting while DC Shaheed Benazirabad participated online. Jam Khan Shoro stated that there should not be any negligence in the implementation of the wheat procurement campaign as per the policy. The Sindh government has fixed wheat procurement target of 900,000 metric tons for crop season 2023-24 at a support price of Rs4000 per 40 kg. The Food Department will establish a total of 353 wheat procurement centers across the province for ensuring accessi­bility for farmers across various regions.