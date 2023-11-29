Imran got married with Bushra on Jan 1, 2018 to become PM, Aon, Mufti Saeed tell court

ISLAMABAD - Mufti Saeed, who performed Nikah rituals of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told the court yesterday, “Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi had a “prophecy” that if the couple gets married on January 1, 2018, he will get an important designation of the country.”
Mufti Saeed and PTI’s former leader Aon Chaudhary appeared before the court of Additional Session Judge Qudrat Ullah to record their witness statements in a complaint filed by Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra about the Nikah of Imran and Bushra during the Iddat period and having illicit relationship before Nikah.
Rizwan Abbasi, counsel of Khawar Maneka was also present inside the court room.
Mufti Saeed told the court that he had cordial terms with Imran Khan and in December 2017 he asked him to come to Lahore to perform his Nikah with Bushra Bibi. He performed Nikah rituals on January 1, 2018. Before the Nikah, he asked a woman who was claiming to be sister of Bushra Bibi if the Shariah obligations are fulfilled for the Nikah ceremony upon which he was told yes and then he did the rituals. Mufti Saeed didn’t mention the name of that the woman.
Mufti Saeed further said in his statement that after the Nikah the couple started living in Bani Gala. He further said that in February, he received a call from Bani Gala that they will have to do Nikah ceremony again but it will be verbally this time. When he inquired from Imran Khan of redoing this, he told him the Iddat period wasn’t over at the time of first Nikah as the divorce happened in November 2017 and he did that because Bushra had the “prophecy” that he would get an important designation in the government if the Nikah was performed on January 1, 2018.
Later, Aon Chaudhry told the court Imran Khan had divorced Reham Khan via email on the directions of Bushra while she was travelling abroad in November 2015. Imran Khan was mentally upset after the divorce and wanted to seek spiritual guidance. Aon Chaudhry claimed that he took Mr. Khan to Buhsra Bibi many times and later Imran also visited Bushra in his absence.
Aon Chaudhry also told the court that on December 31, 2017, Imran told him that he wanted to marry Bushra Bibi. He asked Khan about Bushra Bibi’s previous marriage upon which he was told that she has taken divorce.
Aon Chaudhry said that, Zulfi Bukhari and him were witness of the Nikah.
“When the news about Nikah before Iddat period came to light the next day on media, it shocked everyone and Mr. Khan told everyone to keep quiet and said they’ll do Nikah again on any date between 16 to 18 February”. Aon Chaudhry further added that, “Imran Khan told me that Nikah was important on Jan 1st, 2018 because Bushra Bibi had revelation that I’ll become prime minister if Niakah is performed on that day.”
The court will record testimony of their witness Shakeel who was servant of Khwar Maneka on December, 2. Mufti Saeed and Aon Chaudhry didn’t answer any questions of reporters after the court hearing.