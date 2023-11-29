PPP, MQM responsible for destruction of Karachi, says Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for the destruction of Karachi and said that imposing these parties on Karachiites would be tantamount to betrayal to the nation. The JI Karachi chief expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday. He was flanked by JI leaders Munim Zaffar and Zahid Askari. Later in the day, the JI leader through a video link participated in a hearing by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and demanded of them not to renew its lease on the basis of its worst performance, malafide intentions and actions and open violations of the agreements with the state.

Speaking at the presser, he said that the PPP and the MQM have ruined the peace and harmony of the mega city for 35 long years and run a system of terrorism, extortion and killings for their own monetary and personal interests. They want to restore the nexus of evil once again, he said, quoting a party head as saying that if someone switches loyalties then he or she will have to face consequences. The JI leader went on to say that the state institutions should ponder upon the fact that those parties have been supported once again who had ruined the city of lights.

Talking about the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi and the skyrocketing deadliest street crimes, he demanded of the authorities for police reforms and reshaping the Karachi police in a manner that it should be consisted of Karachiites at least by 80 percent. He welcomed the action against a DSP and his subordinates over their alleged involvement in a house robbery and demanded of the government to purge police of black sheep. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf over imposing a fine against cricketer Azam Khan for pasting a Palestinian flag on his bat. He demanded of the government to remove Zaka immediately from his post as he practically expressed solidarity with Zionist Israel by committing such a nefarious act. He highlighted that globally famed footballers have been showing solidarity with Palestine by wearing their flags and scarf.

The JI leader also demanded of the government for compensation to the affected families of a tragedy unfolded at a shopping mall in the limits of Faisal Cantonment Board.