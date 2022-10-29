Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that his government in KP took practical steps for public welfare in line with PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vision for the construction of a social welfare state. In a press statement, Mahmood Khan said that provincial government made all-out efforts over the past four years that significantly improved the province’s entire service delivery system. Mahmood Khan said that the major public welfare steps of the government include Sehat Card Plus, uniform academic curriculum, revamping and rehabilitation of healthcare centres, the establishment of service delivery centres, provision of honorarium to Aaima Masajid and religious leaders of minorities, launching of Insaf Food Card, reforms introduced in Patwar system, solarisation of the Mosques, improvement in the communication network all over the province and many other initiatives under the good governance strategy of the provincial government. He added that the incumbent provincial government has worked beyond its capacity for the welfare of the public and never compromised on its manifesto.