COAS calls for strengthening Pak-Turkiye military cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Commander Turkish Land Forces General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) at General Headquarters on Monday.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both sides expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity. COAS emphasised the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation be­tween the two Armed Forc­es. The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Paki­stan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smart­ly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. Also, Gen­eral Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Sa­hir Shamshad Mirza, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, in Rawalpin­di. Besides security and re­gional issues, matters relat­ing to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral mil­itary engagements and co­operation were discussed. The dignitary lauded the high professionalism of Pa­kistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacri­fices in fight against terror­ism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-ser­vices contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the vis­iting dignitary.