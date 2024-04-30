COAS calls for strengthening Pak-Turkiye military cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Commander Turkish Land Forces General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) at General Headquarters on Monday.
“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Both sides expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity. COAS emphasised the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. Also, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, in Rawalpindi. Besides security and regional issues, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. The dignitary lauded the high professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.