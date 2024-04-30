Tuesday, April 30, 2024
French actor Gérard Depardieu in police custody, legal team says

News Desk
April 30, 2024
PARIS   -   French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into police custody in Paris to face questioning, his lawyer told CNN Monday. The 75-year-old presented himself at a police station in Paris on Monday morning, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, and is being questioned over accusations of abuse assault by two women alleged to have taken place on film sets. Depardieu has previously been placed under formal investigation for alleged abuse and assault after a number of women filed complaints against him. The French actor had previously denied these accusations against him. Depardieu is known for his roles in films like “Green Card,” “The Man in the Iron Mask” and “Life of Pi.” He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his leading role in “Cyrano de Bergerac.” In 2013, Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin after saying he was going to give up his French passport in protest at government plans for a tax hike on the richest.

