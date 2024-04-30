Government urged to establish Special Task Force to combat forced labor and organ trafficking

In a fervent call to action, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Secretary General of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan, demanded the formation of a specialized task force by the government to eradicate forced labor and put an end to the gruesome trade of organ transplantation involving kiln workers. Fatima made these impassioned appeals during a seminar held in Lahore on Tuesday, organized by the BLLF on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Addressing the seminar, Fatima stressed the imperative for the government to eliminate forced labor in all its forms, underscoring the need for kiln workers to be included in the social safety net. Her sentiments were echoed by Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Human Rights Minister, who affirmed the government's commitment to addressing labor rights issues, including forced labor and human trafficking.

The seminar, attended by prominent figures including BLLF leaders, members of the National Assembly, and representatives from various governmental bodies, provided a platform to discuss pressing issues such as forced labor, child labor, and human trafficking. Fatima highlighted the exacerbating impact of rising inflation on the lives of ordinary citizens, leading to an alarming increase in forced labor. She advocated for constitutional reforms to ensure equitable distribution of wealth and prosperity among workers.

In his address, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended the BLLF's efforts and pledged government support to combat child labor and human trafficking. He announced plans to establish a special task force to enforce labor laws and issue social security and welfare plans for kiln workers. Additionally, he vowed to set up a dedicated cell in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to prevent the illegal trade of organs harvested from kiln workers.

Other speakers at the seminar, including Maher Safdar Ali and Bibi Waderi, reiterated the urgent need for concerted efforts to end exploitation and increase wages for kiln workers. They proposed legislative measures to prosecute perpetrators of forced labor and provide compensation to affected workers.

On the occasion, Syeda Kalsoom Hayee DG Labour Punjab, Jahan Ara Wattoo Vice chairperson, Social protection Authority Punjab, Irfan Mufti Director SAP pAk , Farrukh Marghub Senior leader PPP Punjab, addressed on the occasion.

Following the seminar, a large labor rally was organized where workers raised their voices for their rights and presented a list of demands, including increased budget allocations for children's health and education, immediate economic support for unemployed workers, and enforcement of labor laws. The rally underscored the determination of workers to fight for their rights and called upon the government to take decisive action to eradicate forced labor and ensure the welfare of workers across various sectors.

The seminar and rally collectively highlighted the urgent need for collaborative efforts between the government, civil society organizations, and labor unions to combat forced labor and uphold the rights and dignity of workers nationwide.