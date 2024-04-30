Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japanese yen drops to new low of 160 vs dollar, first time since 1990

Japanese yen drops to new low of 160 vs dollar, first time since 1990
Anadolu
9:42 AM | April 30, 2024
Business

The Japanese government might have intervened to halt Yen’s slide as the country’s currency Monday dropped to a new low of 160 against the dollar, the first time since 1990, Kyodo News reported.

The yen dropped to a 34-year low in Singapore, but quickly recovered to 155 amid assumptions that the government might have intervened.

Authorities may have conducted intervention to stem the yen's plunge, some market dealers said.

The yen has undergone extreme pressure this year dropping to new lows, which also leads to high costs on imports.

But Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said he sees no major impact of the yen's recent sharp decline in prices.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the currency plunge.

Last week, the Bank of Japan kept its policy interest rates unchanged.

In March, the bank ended a negative rate era, increasing the rate from minus 0.1% to 0.1% after a 17-year period.

Tags:

Anadolu

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024