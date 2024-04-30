Villagers and homes swept away as 50 killed in Kenya dam burst

NAIROBI - About 50 people have died in Ke­nya after a dam burst its banks following heavy rains and flood­ing, a Red Cross official has said.

People in villages near Mai Ma­hiu, about 60km (37 miles) from the capital, Nairobi, were swept away as they slept. Rescue efforts are continuing to pull people out of the mud, with fears that the death toll could rise. More than 100 people have been killed in floods that have devastated parts of Kenya in the last month.

A roaring sound woke people up in the early hours of Monday as a tide of water crashed down from a burst dam upriver in the Mai Mahiu area. Residents spoke of a night of frantic efforts to pull people out of the raging flood and dig them out of the mud.

The Kenya Red Cross has joined search and rescue op­erations, with its emergency response manager, Anthony Muchiri, telling the BBC that the death toll has risen to 50.

“This is the worst I’ve ever cone across in my career,” he said, adding that not only were people’s homes swept away, but also their foundations.

Of the bodies recovered so far, 17 were of children, police com­mander Stephen Kirui said, cited by Reuters news agency. The small villages of Kamuchiri and Kianugu were among those that bore the brunt of the disaster.

“The water came at high speed from Old Kijabe Dam and washed away many houses and vehicles. We have never seen such devastating floods since we were born here in Mai Mahiu,” David Kamau tod the BBC. An­other resident, Peter Muhoho, said that most of his neighbours were swept away in Kianugu, a village with about 18 homes.