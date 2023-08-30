98 percent of cases decided in favour of complainants: Federal Ombudsman

HYDERABAD-The Federal Ombudsman Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed has said 18 regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman Pakistan are providing justice to the citizens affected by the black sheep working in the government departments.

Addressing the business community at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here on Tuesday, the former ambassador Ahmed claimed that 98 percent of the decisions made by them come out to be in favour of the complainants. He apprised that the people could submit their complaints online or by jotting them down on a piece of paper which should be couriered to his office.”The Federal Ombudsman’s office wanted to ensure that the services meant for the people reach them,” he observed. He suggested the business community to create awareness among the traders and industrialists about the functioning of the ombudsman’s office.He added that the community should put up banners in the markets and in the industries to acquaint people.The Ombudsman asked the people to desist from stealing electricity.”The power distribution companies can’t serve detection bills without establishing theft,” he underlined.

The HCCI’s President Adeel Siddiqui said the ombudsman was well aware with the problems and sufferings caused by the power distribution companies to the people.