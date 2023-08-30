PPP always struggles for right of common people: Kirshna Kumari

BADIN/HYDERABAD-Senator Kirshna Kumari said that PPP has always struggled for the rights of deprived and downtrodden people of Pakistan including Sindh province saying that all possible efforts to be taken for maximum facilitation of the people of the province.

This, Senator Kirshna Kumari has expressed while visiting the PIA booking office Hyderabad on the other day.

Senator Kumari added that the building of the old booking office of PIA should be reserved only for the booking purpose and it must be avoided to give on the rent amid to serve the purpose which will facilitate the public more as possible.

Adding she lamented that PTI led the Federal Govt has always kept the nation in the darkness ‘beating about the bush’ and deprived the people of Sindh of their rights and basic facilities. Senator Kumari stated that closure of the Hyderabad PIA booking posed hurdles in facilitation to the people of Badin, Mithi and other more thirteen districts of the province which she termed injustice with people of Sindh by past PTI Government.

She expressed that she has taken this issue in different concerned committees of the upper house of Pakistan (Senate) consequently the matter has resolved.

On the occasion, Rasheed Baloch, Manager, PIA Booking Office Hyderabad while briefing told that reopening of this booking office has been facilitated lot of people of this region and earned the business 80 pc above than its fixed target which according to him might be extended in the future ahead saying that all possible efforts to be put to provide maximum facilitation to the people of the region.

Meanwhile, senior RT officer Rahim Shah, RTO Asma Baloch and others were also present.