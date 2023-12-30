Transport minister inaugurates Vehicle Inspection and Licensing App

LAHORE - Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday inaugurated the Vehicle Inspection and Licensing App in a ceremony held here at the Punjab Transport Company’s office. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, CEO Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed, enforcement inspectors and officers from the transport department. Ibrahim Murad congratulated the IT and the transport department teams, expressing optimism that the app would lead to a 90 percent reduction in axle-load traffic violations. The minister highlighted the department’s goal to eliminate paper-based challans, stating that with the efficient team, the journey towards e-challans had begun.

The Vehicle Inspection and Licensing App aims to curb fake and bogus challans complaints, marking a significant step towards digital transformation. The minister emphasised that with e-challans, transparency and real-time information retrieval had become possible, heralding a new era in transportation. Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the app would also facilitate savings in challans printing and enhance transparency in the inspection process. The app ensures both driver and vehicle accountability, providing immediate data on the type, location, and violation and the drivers would receive a message on their registered mobile numbers upon issuance of a challan, the secretary added.