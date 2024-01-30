Bilawal pledges to resolve economic issue by raising people income

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he is on mission to resolve economic crisis and this he will do this by increasing income of the people.

Addressing a rally in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, he said he was happy to see the overwhelming response of the people of Dera.

He said he had long been associated with the people of the area as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had been elected from Dera.

He said some political parties wanted to postpone the election due to the bad weather.

“Now there is a lovely weather here.

What will they do now? Now there will be rain of arrows in Dear,” he said.

He said extremism was raising its head and the country was in danger while the people were facing hard times.

“I am fighting for the people,” he said adding that the people of Dear were hit by the floods but the rulers ignored them.

Bilawal stated that major issue of Pakistan was poverty and unemployment and the rich were getting richer and poor poorer while the traditional politicians had no ability to resolve these issues.

“You are working hard for me and I will do the same for you,” he concluded.