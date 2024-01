An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Tuesday extended till Feb 13 judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a case of May 9 arson and vandalism.

The Model Town police had registered a case against Javed.

A day earlier, investigation police had apprehended the PTI activist in a case registered with the Shadman police station.

Javed was booked by the Shadman police for committing vandalism and arson on May 9.