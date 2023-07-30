Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain wind and thundershower is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eight, Anantnag and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.