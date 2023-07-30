Sunday, July 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
11:13 AM | July 30, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain wind and thundershower is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eight, Anantnag and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.  

Prevention of violent extremism bill to be tabled in Senate today

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023