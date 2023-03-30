Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid claimed that overseas Pakistanis were ready to give Rs20 billion in donation for elections if the Supreme Court gave an assurance.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said there would be “rule of jungle” in the country if the Constitution and laws were defied. He also cast doubts on holding of elections in October if they were not held in 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies. He warned of civil war in the country.

The strong ally of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for trial under treason charges against those defying the orders of the Supreme Court. Talking about the judges of apex court hearing elections case, he said: “Allah has given an opportunity to the current bench to drive Pakistan out of ongoing serious crisis”.

سپریم کورٹ کاجو فیصلہ نہ مانےاس پر آرٹیکل 6 لگایاجائےنااہل لوگ اپنےآپکو اہل کروانےکےلیےچارٹرجہاز پر بِکنےاوربکنےوالےممبروں کولارہےہیں رات کےاندھیرے میں لینڈکرنےوالےچوروں اورمنی لانڈرز کواس ملک کاذمہ داربنادیاگیاہےیہ سعودی ارب میں تحریری معافی لندن میں بیماری کا بہانہ بنا کر گئے Pakistan welcomes EU's move to remove it from high-risk countries List — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 30, 2023

He said attempts were being made to recreate 1997 situation in the top court, warning that there would be dreadful consequences this time. “Dividing Supreme Court would be tantamount to constitutional treason”.

Lashing out at the ruling coalition, he said the reigns of the country were given in the hands of “looters and money launderers”. Taking a dig at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the AML chief said he escaped to Saudi Arabia after written apology and to London on the pretext of treatment.

Sheikh Rashid said the government had lost the trust of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its donors.