Saturday, March 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Coordinator to PM reviews medical facilities at PIMS

APP
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Coordina­tor to the Prime Minister for Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, under­took a comprehensive vis­it to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to assess and review the medi­cal facilities provided by the medical institution. Accom­panied by Secretary Health, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the visit aimed to ensure the highest standards of health­care delivery to the citizens.

During the visit, Dr. Ma­lik Mukhtar Ahmed person­ally inspected various wards of the hospital, including the emergency section, and en­gaged with patients to de­termine any concerns they might have faced during their treatment journey. He emphasized the importance of patient-centric care and reiterated the government’s commitment to address any shortcomings in the health­care system on priority basis

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024