Coordinator to PM reviews medical facilities at PIMS

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, undertook a comprehensive visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to assess and review the medical facilities provided by the medical institution. Accompanied by Secretary Health, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the visit aimed to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery to the citizens.
During the visit, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed personally inspected various wards of the hospital, including the emergency section, and engaged with patients to determine any concerns they might have faced during their treatment journey. He emphasized the importance of patient-centric care and reiterated the government’s commitment to address any shortcomings in the healthcare system on priority basis