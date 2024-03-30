Coordinator to PM reviews medical facilities at PIMS

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Coordina­tor to the Prime Minister for Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, under­took a comprehensive vis­it to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to assess and review the medi­cal facilities provided by the medical institution. Accom­panied by Secretary Health, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the visit aimed to ensure the highest standards of health­care delivery to the citizens.

During the visit, Dr. Ma­lik Mukhtar Ahmed person­ally inspected various wards of the hospital, including the emergency section, and en­gaged with patients to de­termine any concerns they might have faced during their treatment journey. He emphasized the importance of patient-centric care and reiterated the government’s commitment to address any shortcomings in the health­care system on priority basis