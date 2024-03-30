Khanewal DC, DPO organise awareness walk against kite flying

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) organised a walk to sensitise the masses regard­ing the hazards of kite flying.

The students, civil society, media, government officers and employees participated in the rally. The students chanted slogans ‘stop flying kites’ during the walk.

The participants ex­pressed determination to continue the struggle until the complete end of bloody game like kite flying by tear­ing the kites.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that kite flying was bloody game and urged the citizens to join the struggle for its eradication.

He said that the campaign will be made successful with the cooperation of citizens.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that 40 cases have been registered against the violators across the dis­trict so far. He said that the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of the elements involved in kite flying and selling.

The protection of lives of the citizens was responsi­bility of the police, he con­cluded.

ONE DIES, 28 INJURED AFTER PASSENGER BUS OVERTURNED

One passenger was killed while another 28 sustained injuries after bus turned turtle due to overspeeding near Chowk Maitla flyover.

According to Rescue of­ficials, a passenger bus was going to Sadiqabad and suddenly turned-turtle due to overspeeding near Chowk Maitla flyover. As a result, one passenger was died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted 13 injured to Civil Hospital and provided first aid to 15 injured on the spot. While four critical injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital.

ACTION ORDERED AGAINST VIOLATORS OF WILDLIFE ACT

The district administra­tion has issued instruc­tions to relevant authori­ties to take action against poachers and those who keep rare, exotic or prohib­ited animals in violation of the Wildlife Act.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sind­hu issued a letter to assis­tant commissioners to take action along with the wild­life department against violators.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem held a meeting with wild­life department officials and conveyed to them the instructions issued by the Provincial government for the protection of wildlife.

She said that those in­volved in illegal animal busi­nesses, poaching and keeping rare animals would be dealt in accordance with the law.