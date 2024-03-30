Khanewal DC, DPO organise awareness walk against kite flying

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) organised a walk to sensitise the masses regarding the hazards of kite flying.
The students, civil society, media, government officers and employees participated in the rally. The students chanted slogans ‘stop flying kites’ during the walk.
The participants expressed determination to continue the struggle until the complete end of bloody game like kite flying by tearing the kites.
Speaking on this occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that kite flying was bloody game and urged the citizens to join the struggle for its eradication.
He said that the campaign will be made successful with the cooperation of citizens.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that 40 cases have been registered against the violators across the district so far. He said that the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of the elements involved in kite flying and selling.
The protection of lives of the citizens was responsibility of the police, he concluded.
ONE DIES, 28 INJURED AFTER PASSENGER BUS OVERTURNED
One passenger was killed while another 28 sustained injuries after bus turned turtle due to overspeeding near Chowk Maitla flyover.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Sadiqabad and suddenly turned-turtle due to overspeeding near Chowk Maitla flyover. As a result, one passenger was died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted 13 injured to Civil Hospital and provided first aid to 15 injured on the spot. While four critical injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital.
ACTION ORDERED AGAINST VIOLATORS OF WILDLIFE ACT
The district administration has issued instructions to relevant authorities to take action against poachers and those who keep rare, exotic or prohibited animals in violation of the Wildlife Act.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu issued a letter to assistant commissioners to take action along with the wildlife department against violators.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem held a meeting with wildlife department officials and conveyed to them the instructions issued by the Provincial government for the protection of wildlife.
She said that those involved in illegal animal businesses, poaching and keeping rare animals would be dealt in accordance with the law.