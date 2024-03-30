Mardan residents flay decision to shift KINAR project to Peshawar

MARDAN - The masses of Mardan have strong­ly condemned the decision of the provincial government to shift the Khyber Institute of Neuro Sciences and Clinical Reach (KINAR) project from Mardan to Peshawar. Notably, 15 years ago, the Awami National Party (ANP) announced the KINAR project during its government ten­ure in Mardan district.

After its establishment, this center will offer a wide range of specialties in neurosurgery and neurology. The ANP government had earmarked 20 kanal lands near Abdul Wali Khan University for this project and allocated funds accordingly. It was considered cru­cial for Mardan and surrounding districts.

However, after the 2013 elec­tions, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, they halted funds for projects initiated by the ANP government. Now, the new­ly elected PTI government has de­cided to relocate this project to Pe­shawar.

Mayor Himayatullah Mayar ex­pressed disappointment, high­lighting that Mardan had been deprived of several key projects initiated by the previous ANP-led provincial government. De­spite survey and project planning for an advanced cancer hospital in Mardan, recent decisions are de­priving the area of much-needed healthcare facilities.

Mayor Mayar criticized the pro­vincial government for neglecting previous projects like the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and the Benazir Bhutto Children Hos­pital while allocating funds an­nually for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. He called upon po­litical leaders, student unions, and various associations to unite and advocate for Mardan’s rights and future. Mayor Mayar pledged to fight collectively on all forums for the betterment of Mardan and its youth.