Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
3:35 PM | May 30, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ruled out talks with those involved in violence while wearing the garb of politicians, saying they should be punished. 

The anarchists and arsonists, who wore the garb of politicians and attacked the symbols of the state, did not qualify for a dialogue, he said in a tweet. 

In an apparent reference to the recent sentencing of former US president Donald Trump's supporters involved in the Capitol Hill attack, Shehbaz added, “They should rather be held to account for their militant actions. This is the prevalent practice even in developed democracies.” 

Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

However, he noted that dialogue was an essential part of democracy. “Dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process,” he said and noted that it helped democracy mature and evolve. 

According to Shehbaz, many political and constitutional breakthroughs were achieved when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus, but the case is different when it comes to anarchists and arsonists.

Last week, former premier Nawaz Sharif had expressed similar views, making it clear that dialogue was possible only with politicians. No talks would be held with the terrorists torching the martyrs’ monuments and setting the country on fire, he remarked.

It was clearly a message to PTI Chairman Imran Khan who had on the same day had expressed his readiness to hold talks while saying that he wasn’t able to get a positive response despite his efforts. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023