LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police produced the PTI senator before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on expiry of his three days physi­cal remand.