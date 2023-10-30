Israeli army retaliates attacks on Shebaa Farms near Lebanese borders

The Israeli army on Sunday said it retaliated after its forces near the Shebaa Farms area along the border with Lebanon came under attack.

No more details were immediately available, but residents of Israeli neighborhoods on the border were said to have been asked to take shelter elsewhere.

Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet, since 1967.

Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli army have intermittently exchanged fire along the border areas since the latest conflict broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7, prompting fears of escalation into a bigger confrontation.