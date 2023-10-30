Undocumented immigrants to voluntarily repatriate as deadline approaches

PESHAWAR - The repatriation process of undocumented immigrants was expedited through Torkham border where illegal refugees are being seen returning to their homes in significant numbers with only two days left in the October 31st deadline.
The return process of undocumented Afghans through the Torkham border has been accelerated from where 33, 555 illegal immigrants went to their home country between October 1-23, 2023 in a safe and dignified manner. Lateefur Rehman, spokesman of KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department told APP on Sunday that repatriation of undocumented Afghan refugees was accelerated as the October 31 deadline approaches fast and approximately 33,555 undocumented Afghan immigrants have left for their home country between October 1- 23 through Torkham border that connect Pakistan and Afghanistan through Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Afghan families included 2,772 families, consisting of 8,309 men, 5,457 women, and 19,789 children, reflecting the diverse demographic nature of the Afghan population. The voluntary repatriation process through the busy Torkham border was started after the government instructed all unregistered immigrants to return to their native countries by October 31, 2023. He said Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Muhammad Abid Majeed has visited Afghan Refugees camps at Torkham border and Landi Kotal tehsil in District Khyber and reviewed all the arrangements for the smooth return of undocumented refugees.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan briefed the Additional Chief Secretary on the preparations and facilities of the district administration for the efficient return of all illegal foreign nationals at Landikotal and Torkham border. The Additional Chief Secretary inspected the facilities and arrangements including water, tents and food services made for the smooth and voluntary return of the immigrants. He reviewed preparations for repatriation in relief camps established at the Torkham border and Landikotal and expressed satisfaction with all necessary measures, which were put in place for the smooth return of Afghan refugees.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan presented a detailed briefing to the Additional Chief Secretary on the steps taken by district administration to facilitate the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees to their home country. The ACS expressed satisfaction over the work done so far and directed to providing facilities to Afghan refugees. Pakistan has hosted over 4.4 million Afghan refugees since 1979 after the USSR invasion of Afghanistan and has shared all essential services including hospitals, schools, colleges, transport, businesses and jobs with Afghan brothers and sisters during the last 44 years.
Pakistani in order to provide speedy relief and humanitarian assistance to over 4.4 million Afghan refugees mostly settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, had set up Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR) at Peshawar that provided food, shelter, healthcare, education, and other essential services to Afghan refugees accommodated in 43 camps and urban areas during this long period in a dignified manner.
Meanwhile, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven merged tribal districts are fully behind the government’s decision to evacuate all illegal immigrants, citing the anticipated improvements in the economy, employment opportunities and law and order situation. Besides food, roads, higher education and water services, all provincial governments in Pakistan have provided psycho-social support, and skills training for livelihood opportunities and opened schools to facilitate Afghan refugees. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s residents while lauding the government’s decision, expressed the hope that the departure of illegally residing foreigners will help bring about positive changes in their region, which has been grappling with poverty, socioeconomic imbalances, unemployment and other socioeconomic challenges.