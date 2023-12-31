Sunday, December 31, 2023
Irsa releases 26,300 cusecs water

APP
December 31, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 26,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,800 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.51 feet and was 76.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 17,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.30 feet, which was 106.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 4,600 cusecs respectively

