Punjab CM visits Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday conducted a detailed visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to review progress. He inspected ongoing construction work on the project and the tem­porary bridge being built at Sawan and appreciated the performance of FWO for doing swift work on the project. The FWO officials briefed the CM on the progress being made on the project. Mohsin Naqvi, while talking to the media, said that 12 percent work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been com­pleted and two years period was allocated for the completion of this project. Hopefully, the project will be completed by August. The citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be greatly benefited with the comple­tion of this project. The 38 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been postponed for a long period of time. The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is likewise Motorway project and the Rawalpindi Ring Road proj­ect is the biggest project of Punjab. 5 big interchanges will be built on the 38 km Ring Road. Full payment will be paid to the owners for the land acquisition. Not a single rupee will be left unpaid. The ongoing projects in Punjab will be completed before the deadline. Mohsin Naqvi stated that work on Dadocha Dam is on­going and the problem of provision of clean water to the residents of Rawalpindi will be resolved with the construction of Dadocha Dam. Com­missioner Rawalpindi has worked with great dedication to resolve the issue of the provision of water for the residents of Rawalpindi. Da­docha Dam will be completed in 2 years. He said, “We are working on an extension project to resolve traf­fic problems at the Kachehri Chowk of Rawalpindi. The hospital issues of Murree have been resolved on a preferential basis.” The amount of promotions which have been made in every department including Po­lice in the last 10 months have not been made during the last 10 years. Promotion is the right of every of­ficial which we have granted. The projects of Rawalpindi are unique in their nature. The CM apprised that the whole process of holding elections is being taken care by the Election Commission. Wherever any complaint was reported then we took action on our own before the Election Commission. The Pun­jab government is providing as­sistance to hold independent and transparent elections. Hopefully, the next government will continue work on the projects exceeding our pace. Mohsin Naqvi informed that the Holy Family Hospital is the biggest hospital of Rawalpindi and will be completed by 31st January. The already built hospital will be­come new which was established in 1945. Orders of beds and all basic machinery have been placed. CM was informed during the briefing that the utility services are being shifted permanently which were being used in the project. 176 struc­tures have been cleared and the whole land has been handed over to FWO. Construction work of under­passes, bridges and waterways has been started. The machinery of the project was not passing through the Sawan bridge and now a temporary bridge has been built.