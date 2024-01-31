Minister stresses long-term policy for mine workers welfare

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hasan Murad has emphasized the need for a long-term policy to safeguard mine work­ers’ welfare. During a meeting with the Akhuwat Foundation’s program director on Tuesday, discussions in­cluded skill development courses, micro-financing support, medi­cal camps, and the establishment of an endowment fund for mine workers. The minister advocated the implementation of diverse skill courses for mine workers, empha­sizing adaptability to modern de­mands, including courses tailored for women. He proposed seeking micro-financing support from the Akhuwat Foundation and suggested organizing medical camps for mine workers. Additionally, the minister directed the Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner (MLWC) to initiate a pilot program ensuring food supply to students in mine schools, seeking innovative ideas for worker capacity building. Akhuwat Foundation Pro­gram Director, Dr. Izharul Haq Hash­mi, recommended reinforcing the Workers Welfare Board of the Mines and Minerals Department, collabo­rating with training institutes, and establishing an endowment fund for positive outcomes. MLWC Com­missioner Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, PSO Shoaib, and others attended the meeting.