Muharram processions, Majalis provided best possible security: CPO

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawal­pindi Syed Khalaid Hamdani has said that best possible security arrangements were finalized for Muhammam processions and Majalis of Rawalpindi district.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the CPO informed that over 6000 cops had been de­ployed to guard 447 processions and 1925 Majalis of Rawalpindi district. He said that Rawalpindi District Police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure foolproof security arrange­ments for Muharram ul Haram.

The CPO said that over 6000 police personnel were perform­ing security duties while more than 1000 officers and person­nel of traffic Police were also deployed to ensure traffic ar­rangements.

He informed that special se­curity arrangements had also been made for 40 sensitive pro­cessions of the district.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force were performing their duties while over 5000 volunteers were also on security duty.

The CPO informed that SSPs and Divisional SPs while re­viewing routes of the proces­sions were ensuring foolproof security arrangements. Special briefing sessions were also be­ing organized for police per­sonnel. Before the start of the holy month, ‘Aman Carvan’ of police and leading scholars met with local scholars and adminis­tration in Taxila, Murree, Kahu­ta, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added. Ban on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers was being imple­mented strictly, he said.

Rawalpindi Police control room was monitoring law and order situation 24/7 and special snipers were deployed on the rooftop at the route of the pro­cessions, he said adding, no one was being allowed to join the processions and Majalis without body search.

All streets and link roads on the route of the Muharram pro­cessions were sealed. Special ar­rangements had also been made to monitor social media and strict action was being taken against those who were post­ing and spreading religious and communal hatred.

He further said that Rawal­pindi Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Mu­harram. The CPO said that the best possible arrangements were being made to ensure law and order and unity during Mu­harram with the help and coop­eration of Ulemas, District Peace Committee and Anjuman-e-Tajran. He informed that entry of 36 scholars had been banned in Rawalpindi district while speech of 26 others had also been banned and 51 persons were in­cluded in the 4th schedule.