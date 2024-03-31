Husband shoots wife dead in Havelian over domestic dispute

HAVELIAN - In a tragic incident, a domestic dispute on Saturday turned violent in the vil­lage of Langrial, an area of Nara Police Station Tehsil Havelian, where a hus­band allegedly shot his wife and man­aged to escape from the crime scene.

According to the Nara police sourc­es, Javed son of Aurangzeb allegedly shot his wife Rabia Bibi on a domestic dispute and fled away successfully af­ter committing the crime.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nara police station Haroon Khan, accompa­nied by a team of officers, responded to the scene collected evidences and shifted the dead body to the Type-D Hospital Havelian for postmortem.

After registration of FIR, the Nara police formed a team to probe the in­cident and arrest the accused.

TWO NOTORIOUS DRUGPEDDLERS HELD, OVER 36KG HASHISH RECOVERED

Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and re­covered over 36 kilograms of hashish from their possession in two sepa­rate raids.

According to details, Kohna police on a tip-off raided and arrested a drug peddler named Rab Nawaz Khokhar and recovered 25 kilograms of hash­ish from his possession.

In another raid conducted by Sa­dar police, arrested drug dealer Saj­jad Dogar near 92/10-R and recov­ered over 11 kg of hashish. Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was launched.

MOTHER,SON HELD WITH DRUGS

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers mother and son and recovered over four kilograms of hashish from their possession in two separate raids. According to de­tails, Civil Lines police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Yousuf on a tip-off raided and arrested a woman drug peddler named Kalsoom alias Sheemi W/o Muhammad Ayub and recovered 3210 grams of hashish from her possession.

In another raid, Sub Inspector (SI) Civil lines police Muhammad Jehan­gir along with his team raided and ar­rested the son of the arrested woman named Muhammad Adnan s/o Mu­hammad Ayub and recovered 1280 grams of hashish.

Civil Lines police registered the case against the mother and son and launched legal action.