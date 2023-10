Unofficial results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections from the provincial capital show that Shahzad Shaukat appeared as the new president of the bar.

Shahzad Shaukat, representing the Independent Group, secured a victory over Mian Abdul Quddus in Lahore from the Professional Group in the annual Supreme Court Bar elections.

Shahzad Shaukat's win is being celebrated by senior lawyers. They are also raising slogans for Ahsan Bhoon and Azam Nazir Tarar.