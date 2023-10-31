Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Commercial plazas to be built on vacant metropolitan lands: Mayor

Our Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Mayor Metropolitan Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said that commercial buildings & plazas would be constructed on the vacant properties of the metropolitan government to enhance its revenue generation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting which was attended besides others by DG Metropolitan Government, Waqas Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan, Assistant Director East Zone, Khuda-e-Nazar, Assistant Director Property, Ayaz Khan, Assistant Director IT, Engineer Riaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Social Welfare and Mrs Shahnaz.

Assistant Director Metropolitan briefed the mayor on properties owned by the metropolitan government and said that all the record of these properties had been computerised. He said prior to 2019, the monthly income of these properties was Rs9 million that was increased by 200 percent after 2019.

He informed the meeting that in January 2022, a raise of 25 percent was made in the rents, which had caused an increase of Rs10.12 million in metropolitan revenue. Under the tenant law, he said an increase of 25 percent was due for January 2025.

The Metropolitan Mayor Zubair Ali said that special care should be taken for the official properties of the metropolitan government and constant surveys of these properties was necessary to check illegal occupations of these lands.

He said stern legal action be taken against the grabbers of the metropolitan lands. The mayor also said that commercial plazas would be constructed on the vacant metropolitan lands to enhance revenue generation for the capital metropolitan government.

Our Staff Reporter

