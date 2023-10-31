KP Health Dept achieves remarkable success in controlling dengue

Peshawar - The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved remarkable success in controlling the dengue outbreak, despite facing financial constraints within the province. This unique and effective strategy has led to significant improvements in dengue control when compared to other provinces in the country.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam commended the department’s efforts in designing and implementing a specialised strategy to combat dengue promptly, thus safeguarding the people of the province from this severe disease.

The strategy adopted by the Health Department involved collaborative efforts, including engaging various sectors of the community. From a technical perspective medical entomologist and religious leaders, civil defence officials, and other stakeholders played a crucial role in the successful containment of the dengue virus.

Compared to the same period in the previous year, from January to October 2023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported only 629 cases, a significant drop from the 16,787 cases reported in October 2022.

Official statistics reveal a total of 13,555 dengue cases reported across the country. Among the provinces, Punjab reported the highest number with 6,866 cases, followed by Balochistan with 2,658 cases, ICT with 1,799 cases, and Sindh with 1,603 cases.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the majority of cases were reported in District Peshawar (155), Swabi (69), Mardan (47), Charsadda (37), Battagram (36), Kohat (34), Malakand (26), Haripur (20), and Bajaur (20). Additionally, cases were reported in other districts, including DI Khan, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bannu, and more.

The efforts of the Health Department teams to combat dengue included rigorous vector surveillance. A total of 8,688,881 houses were inspected, resulting in 8,803 houses being identified as positive for dengue and promptly discarded.

Furthermore, 32,078,240 containers were inspected, with 13,221 containers being identified as positive and disposed of during indoor surveillance. Additionally, 1,86550 outdoor breeding sites/spots were inspected, and 9,960 positive sites were treated both mechanically and chemically by established protocols.