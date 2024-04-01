Man kills in-laws, ends life in Samanabad

LAHORE - A man killed his two in-laws and in­jured as many persons inside their house before committing suicide in Lahore’s Samnabad area on Sunday.

According to private news chan­nel, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iqbal Town said that all the persons were shot inside the house near Rasool Park in the Samanabad area. The police said that a man named Nadeem got en­gaged to a sister of one Sarfaraz a year ago. It added that Nadeem sneaked into the house of his in-laws and shot at least four people including two women.

The police said that a man and a woman succumbed to bullet wounds while two people are being treated at the hospital.

The investigators added that Nadeem also shot himself and com­mitted suicide. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital while dead bodies were also shifted for le­gal formalities. The SSP Iqbal Town said that the police initiated a fur­ther investigation.