UET Taxila holds PM Youth Sports Handball Talent Hunt trials

LAHORE - UET Taxila in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized the PM Youth Sports Talent Hunt Trials for Men Handball from January 22-23, 2024 at the City Campus in MUST Mirpur AJK. The event aimed to discover and nurture young talent of handball. The talent hunt program contained extensive trials and assessments to identity the most promising male handball players. It is pertinent to add here that more than 70 players appeared in the two days trials to represent Mirpur and surrounding areas. After an elaborate trials and competitions showcasing the participants skills and teamwork, the promising and budding 17-players were selected to represent the Mirpur region for league to be announced by the HEC later on. The opening ceremony of the talent hunt was graced by the presence of esteemed guests namely Brig Prof Dr Younis Javed, SI(M), Director Business School, Prof Dr Zafar Ahmed, Treasurer, Dr Khalique Ahmed, Abid Hussain, Director Sports, MUST, Umer Mehmood, Secretary RHA, Dawood Siddiqui and sizeable spectators. M Akmal Hussain, Director Sports, UET Taxila was organizing secretary.