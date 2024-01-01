IRSA releases 27,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD-IRSA on Sunday released 27,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.87 feet and was 76.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 8,600 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.35 feet, which was 106.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,500, 16,300, 19,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.