Rs10.2b state land reclaimed on Punjab Ombudsman’s order

FAISALABAD - The revenue department reclaimed 1,679 Kanals of state land from land grab­bers on the order of the Punjab ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that citizens had filed complaints before the Punjab ombudsman for the retrieval of state land from the Qabza mafia.

After hearing the com­plaints, Punjab Ombuds­man Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan issued or­ders for immediate retriev­al of the state land. Revenue officers with the help of lo­cal police retrieved 1679 Kanals of land which has the market value of Rs10.2743 billion, he added.

NUML INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR ADMISSION

National University of Mod­ern Languages (NUML) has invited applications for admission to various pro­grammes at its Faisalabad campus. According to a spokesman for the univer­sity, the admission has been offered in MS (MGT Sci­ences), MBA, BBA (4 years), BS Economics & Finance, BS Computer Science, BS Information Technology, BS Software Engineering, As­sociate Degree in Comput­ing (ADC), M.Phil English Linguistics, BS English, Cer­tificate in Chinese, Certifi­cate in Korean, Certificate in English and IELTS.

The eligible candidates can submit their applica­tions online up to January 20, 2024 at university web­site www.onlineadmission.numl.edu.pk. More infor­mation in this regard can be obtained from Regional Director NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone number 041-9330572 and mobile phone number 0304-1138532, the spokes­man added.

WOMAN HIT TO DEATH

A woman died in a road ac­cident in Sadar Tandlianwa­la police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that Sughran Bibi, wife of Liaqat of Chak No.452-GB, was cross the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her. As a result, she received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, he added.

MS APPOINTED

Dr Zafar Iqbal has been ap­pointed as regular Medical Superintendent (MS) of Al­lied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospi­tal). Earlier, Dr Zafar Iqbal was performing duties as acting MS of Allied Hospital-II. He has also taken charge of his office and directed the medial and paramedical staff to accelerate their ef­forts for providing.