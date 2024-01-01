Rs10.2b state land reclaimed on Punjab Ombudsman’s order

FAISALABAD - The revenue department reclaimed 1,679 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on the order of the Punjab ombudsman.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that citizens had filed complaints before the Punjab ombudsman for the retrieval of state land from the Qabza mafia.
After hearing the complaints, Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders for immediate retrieval of the state land. Revenue officers with the help of local police retrieved 1679 Kanals of land which has the market value of Rs10.2743 billion, he added.
NUML INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR ADMISSION
National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has invited applications for admission to various programmes at its Faisalabad campus. According to a spokesman for the university, the admission has been offered in MS (MGT Sciences), MBA, BBA (4 years), BS Economics & Finance, BS Computer Science, BS Information Technology, BS Software Engineering, Associate Degree in Computing (ADC), M.Phil English Linguistics, BS English, Certificate in Chinese, Certificate in Korean, Certificate in English and IELTS.
The eligible candidates can submit their applications online up to January 20, 2024 at university website www.onlineadmission.numl.edu.pk. More information in this regard can be obtained from Regional Director NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone number 041-9330572 and mobile phone number 0304-1138532, the spokesman added.
WOMAN HIT TO DEATH
A woman died in a road accident in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that Sughran Bibi, wife of Liaqat of Chak No.452-GB, was cross the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her. As a result, she received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, he added.
MS APPOINTED
Dr Zafar Iqbal has been appointed as regular Medical Superintendent (MS) of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital). Earlier, Dr Zafar Iqbal was performing duties as acting MS of Allied Hospital-II. He has also taken charge of his office and directed the medial and paramedical staff to accelerate their efforts for providing.