SNGPL, KRL, Ghani Glass bag vital wins in third round of President’s Trophy

KARACHI - The third round of Presi­dent’s Trophy Grade-I 2023- 24 came to an end with Ghani Glass beating PTV, while KRL registered their second win of the tournament as they beat HEC. SNGPL, led by Asad Shafiq, also won their second game as they got over the line against SBP.

After the completion of three rounds, KRL’s Abdul Faseeh sits at the top of the leading run scorers chart with 416 runs while Ghani Glass’ Mohammad Rameez Jnr is the leading wicket-tak­er with total of 18 scalps to his name.

Ghani Glass knocked off the remaining 95 runs on day four, winning the game by seven wickets, against PTV to register their first win in the tournament. Shar­jeel Khan (109, 120b, 13x4s, 3x6s) struck his 14th first-class ton to secure the game for his team. Continuing from their overnight score of 124- 1, Ghani Glass lost centurion Sharjeel Khan but Tayyab Tahir (50*) and skipper Saad Nasim (21*) took the team home with an unbeaten 35- run partnership.

M Sadaqat, who had plucked a wicket late on day three managed to remove Sharjeel as well. Mohammad Junaid picked up one wicket too. PTV, yet to get off the mark, will face HEC in the fifth round while Ghani Glass will lock horns with HEC in the fourth round.

KRL raced to a 120-run win against HEC on day four as they picked up the remain­ing nine wickets in 51 overs. HEC continued from their overnight score of 117-1, in pursuit of 434, but soon lost their set batters, Mohammad Huraira (67, 68b, 10x4s) and Saad Khan (68, 111b, 11x4s), with the scorecard reading 162-3. Awais Zafar fell for a paltry 12 off 19 balls.

Ghazi Ghouri (48) put up some resistance but was dis­

missed by Sharoon Siraj. KRL dismissed HEC for 313 to register their second win of the tournament. Rohan Qa­dri bagged four wickets while Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin and Arshadullah chipped in with two wickets each. KRL will face SNGPL in the next assignment.

SNGPL chased the target of 123 runs against SBP with six wickets in the bag on day four of the match. Their overnight score of 15-2 soon became 55-4 as they lost Abdul Sa­mad (26) and Mohammad Ali (14). Asad Shafiq (47*) and Azhar Ali (23) stitched an unbeaten 72-run partnership to bring momentum to the in­nings. M Abbas and M Ilyas returned with two wickets.

SNGPL have now registered two wins out of their three games in the tournament while SBP have one win out of two games. SBP’s M Abbas is the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the tourna­ment with 12 scalps in two games. They will face Wapda in the next round.