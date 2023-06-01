PML-Q does not believe in politics of hatred: Ayesha Gulalai

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Ayesha Gulalai said on Thursday that her party does not believe in the politics of hatred.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Gulalai said, "Today the country is on the verge of default and is facing severe economic hardships. People are facing deprivation of the basic necessities of life."

She took a swipe at the embattled party, saying, "Those who ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ten years failed to deliver to the people."

Earlier today, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Sarwar said the country needed sincere leadership as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no manifesto except the Toshakhana [case against PTI chief] and other scandals.

Addressing a presser, he said the same faces had been ruling the country for 75 years, adding that the PTI ruined itself while damaging its political opponents. “I invite middle-class leaders to join us,” he added.

“I ensure you that I shall respect my workers and activists,” he said. “We need to question whether we gave rights to minorities, and protected our women,” he added.

He went on to say that several women suffered acid attacks, adding that a system of checks and balances should be in place. “I ensured provision of clean water to people, and appointed vice-chancellors on merit when I was governor of Punjab,” he added.

The country was reeling with corruption, he said, but it had no clear direction. “We can steer it out of the quagmire by joining hands,” he added.