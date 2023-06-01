Thursday, June 01, 2023
Toxic chemical spill in Rawal Dam results in massive fish, aquatic life loss

Web Desk
7:24 PM | June 01, 2023
National

Rawal Dam, a vital water source in the region, experienced a devastating incident as thousands of fish and aquatic life perished due to a toxic chemical spill.

The incident came to light on Thursday when authorities discovered that the water had been contaminated by poisonous substances, leading to the widespread death of marine organisms.

The Department of Fisheries, responsible for monitoring the health of aquatic ecosystems, confirmed the distressing news.

It is believed that individuals resorted to using poisonous chemicals to facilitate their fishing activities, resulting in the unintentional destruction of the dam's delicate ecosystem. As a consequence, a significant number of fish and other aquatic species met a tragic end.

In response to the incident, law enforcement swiftly took action and apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the contamination of the water. The authorities have registered a case against the individuals under the stringent provisions of the Fisheries Department, indicating the seriousness with which they view the matter.

To ascertain the cause of the mass deaths and to gather evidence for legal proceedings, samples of the deceased fish and other affected aquatic life were carefully collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

