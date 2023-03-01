Share:

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills are likely in upper and central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta seven, Gilgit ten, Murree three and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar five degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus five, Pulwama and Shopian three, Anantnag and Baramula four degree centigrade.