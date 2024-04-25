Pak Army arranges three-day visit for youth in Islamabad

Pakistan Army arranged three-day visit for the youth of Spinwam, Shewah and Mir Ali to recreational and educational places in Islamabad.

The purpose of the visit was to raise awareness among the youth of North Waziristan under "Ilam Tolo Da Para" literacy campaign.

The youth visited Faisal Mosque, Ayub Park, Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Pakistan Monument Museum, Lok Virsa Museum and Lake View Park in the federal capital.

The youth were made aware of the sacrifices made during the creation of Pakistan at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument. They enjoyed rides, games and other fun activities in Ayub National Park.

The youth of North Waziristan expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for providing an educational and recreational experience, expressing the desire that such visits will be conducted in future as well.