CJP Qazi Faez Isa returns protocol

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday returned the protocol of a CJP.

According to sources in the Supreme Court (SC), now only two cars are left in the CJP’s motorcade.

Sources said that Justice Isa’s car stopped at all signals on its way back from the SC’s Karachi Registry on Wednesday.

The chief justice further directed that the pilot should not be placed in front of the vehicle and traffic should flow normally during his movement.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had refused to get a guard of honour and VIP protocol unlike his predecessors as he reached Supreme Court in his 1800cc ordinary car.

CJP Isa declined the customary privileges which come with his high office, showcasing a departure from the norm.

Justice Isa avoided the customary state vehicle and protocol that typically accompany the office.

Besides, he opted for standard security measures, consistent with those provided to other esteemed judges of the apex court, foregoing the VIP state protocol.