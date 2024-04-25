Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CJP Qazi Faez Isa returns protocol

CJP Qazi Faez Isa returns protocol
Web Desk
1:40 PM | April 25, 2024
National

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday returned the protocol of a CJP.

According to sources in the Supreme Court (SC), now only two cars are left in the CJP’s motorcade.

Sources said that Justice Isa’s car stopped at all signals on its way back from the SC’s Karachi Registry on Wednesday.

The chief justice further directed that the pilot should not be placed in front of the vehicle and traffic should flow normally during his movement.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had refused to get a guard of honour and VIP protocol unlike his predecessors as he reached Supreme Court in his 1800cc ordinary car.

CJP Isa declined the customary privileges which come with his high office, showcasing a departure from the norm.

Justice Isa avoided the customary state vehicle and protocol that typically accompany the office.

ICC T20 World Cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan tonight

Besides, he opted for standard security measures, consistent with those provided to other esteemed judges of the apex court, foregoing the VIP state protocol.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024