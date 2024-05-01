Hayley Matthews produces another match-winning performance

LAHORE - Pakistan Women lost six wickets for 10 runs as the West Indies Women came from behind to win the third T20I by two runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan were on course to achieve the 133-run target when they reached 115-2 in 16.1 overs before they lost their way and finished at 130-8 in 20 overs. Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets apiece. Pakistan required 33 runs from the last 30 balls and then 12 runs off the last six balls, including six runs from the last delivery. This was Pakistan’s sixth straight defeat after also losing the ODI series 3-0. The remaining two T20Is will be played on Thursday and Friday. BRIEF SCORES: WEST INDIES WOMEN 132-5, 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 68, Shemaine Campbelle 31; Fatima Sana 2-22) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 130-8, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 63, Ayesha Zafar 19; Afy Fletcher 2-20, Hayley Matthews 2-22) by 2 runs.