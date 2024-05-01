JI leader urges govt to resolve wheat farmers’ issues

ATTOCK - General Secretary JI North Punjab Iqbal Khan has said that to purchase wheat from the farmers and ensuring food security is the duty of the government. He said this while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by other office bearers including Sanaullah Bukhari and Junaid Khan. Iqbal Khan said that Pakistan is among the top ten wheat growers of the world but people always face shortage of flour because of unfriendly procurement policies of the government. He urged the government to abolish wheat purchase quota and ensure purchasing all wheat from the farmers and control wheat smuggling. Iqbal Khan claimed, the government is discouraging farmers to grow wheat which is not a good omen. This year Pakistan has produced 29 million metric tons wheat which is more than sufficient for our needs but there is no policy to manage. He urged upon those sitting in power corridors to think over this serious issue, purchase wheat from the farmers at the given rate and also stop the role of middle man.